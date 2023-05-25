Paranatación brings new gold for Risaralda in Intercollegiate

Julian Andres Santa

The good news of the Risaraldenses athletes does not stop in the final of the Intercollegiate Games in Bogotá, where the departmental delegation obtained its 13th gold medal, this time with para-swimmer David Soto in the 100-meter freestyle test, thus accumulating three medals in his personal account after having won one silver and one bronze.

In this regard, the para-swimming coach in Risaralda, Dario Muñoz, stated: “We are happy, very happy for the athlete, for his performance, for his family and because we continue to leave the name of Risaralda very high. We are very, very happy with this medal and with this test we end the paraswimming part”.