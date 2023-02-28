news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 27 – Paratissima, an emerging art incubator and Turin fair dedicated to contemporary art, is looking for a new space, a new home. He will leave the Cavallerizza by the end of the year, which from 2024 will undergo redevelopment works. Look for a property located in the central and semi-central areas of the city, preferably Centro, Vanchiglia, San Salvario, but also Crocetta, Cit Turin, Lungo Dora and Precollina, in a residential area, well connected to the railway stations and the underground lines. It will be the responsibility of Paratissima to carry out works for the adaptation of the planned activities.



Paratissima stands as a cultural reference point for the City of Turin with exhibition events, activities, laboratories and workshops throughout the year, and as an incubator of emerging artists with calls, announcements, artistic residencies and opportunities both online and offline. Founded in 2005 by the current managing director Lorenzo Germak, in 18 years it has changed 10 locations: from the former Moi, in Torino Esposizioni, to the barracks in via Asti, to the former prison and now to the Cavallerizza Reale, in addition to the hundreds of spaces and commercial activities involved in the 4 years of San Salvario. “We are back on the road, as has often happened in these 19 years. We dream of a disused and fascinating place that can be valued and returned to public use through art and emerging creativity. We have already met the City of Turin who will support us in the path of research and identification of the best possible solution but we plan to explore all the opportunities that will present themselves by soliciting both public bodies and private owners” explains Germark.. (ANSA).

