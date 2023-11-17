Parents come together to celebrate the 14 years of their children’s school

The educational institution Windsor School celebrates 14 years of academic life and a group of mothers and fathers came together to celebrate the anniversary this November 17 in the city of Valledupar.

One of them is Arelys Gamero, who told EL PILÓN that “it is a great responsibility to take on this challenge.” However, Gamero points out that they have also taken the activity as “an opportunity” to thank the school for what she has done for her children.

“The majority of us parents who are leading the organization of the event have had our children there for more than 8 years and we have seen their academic and personal growth,” the woman added.

The celebration begins this Friday, November 17, with a dawn that will leave El Viajero park, starting at 5 am, until reaching the cloister.

SINCE 2009

Windsor School was born in 2009 from the initiative of a group of teachers to provide bilingual education based on research.

The pedagogical model is focused on three main pillars: comprehensive humanistic training, research and bilingualism at the preschool, basic and secondary academic levels.

Share this: Facebook

X

