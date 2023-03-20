SAN ESTANISLAO (Special Envoy) Demonstration of parents and teachers of the Elementary School 6135 Augusto Roa Bastos de Luz Bella, Guajayvi district in front of the headquarters of the Departmental Directorate of Education in Santaní. The same demand the replacement of teaching headings as since last year they are without a teacher who can cover chair hours in grades 7°, 8° and 9°.

The Director of the institution, Prof. Luis Alberto Báez explained that they had had the inconvenience that the teacher who had these teaching hours had a legal problem which prevented him from continuing with classes.

