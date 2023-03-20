Home News PARENTS DEMAND REPOSITION OF TEACHING HEADINGS IN SANTANÚ SCHOOL « News cde
News

PARENTS DEMAND REPOSITION OF TEACHING HEADINGS IN SANTANÚ SCHOOL « News cde

by admin
PARENTS DEMAND REPOSITION OF TEACHING HEADINGS IN SANTANÚ SCHOOL « News cde


SAN ESTANISLAO (Special Envoy) Demonstration of parents and teachers of the Elementary School 6135 Augusto Roa Bastos de Luz Bella, Guajayvi district in front of the headquarters of the Departmental Directorate of Education in Santaní. The same demand the replacement of teaching headings as since last year they are without a teacher who can cover chair hours in grades 7°, 8° and 9°.

The Director of the institution, Prof. Luis Alberto Báez explained that they had had the inconvenience that the teacher who had these teaching hours had a legal problem which prevented him from continuing with classes.

comment

comment

previous article A 6-YEAR-OLD BOY DIED AND FAMILY REPORTED NEGLIGENCE AT THE CORONEL OVIEDO REGIONAL HOSPITAL







See also  Alleghe, motorcyclist injured in the crash with a car

You may also like

Nelson Cano announces works in various neighborhoods of...

Construction of the Metro would affect the environment...

Dynamo Dresden shocked Capretti and jumped to promotion

Controversy over María Fernanda Cabal’s speech

The Provincial Government Information Office held the third...

Forecast price movements of gold and stocks? These...

Innovar opens its doors tomorrow to present technology...

Petro accuses the Clan del Golfo of manipulating...

Essen fair timetable: where the carousels will turn...

Ex-American Trump likely to be indicted

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy