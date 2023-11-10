Parents of Metsküla: the municipality communicates with us only through sections, regulations and threats

Metsküküla Primary School. Photo: Urmas Lauri

The children of Metsküla school were quickly put on the list of the largest school in Lääneranna municipality without the knowledge of the parents immediately after the decision of the municipality government.

On Thursday evening, the parents of Metsküla had no choice but to shake their heads or reach for the family law, because by the time they received the notice from the municipality, their child had been enrolled in the Lihula high school without the parents’ knowledge. “As far as I know, the court has not limited my right as a mother to decide on my children’s education,” said Metsküla parent Cariina Pähk.

17 Metsküla school children were assigned to the Lihula school by the decision of the Lääneranna municipal government. According to the parents, the children will not go to the designated school under compulsion and school work in Metsküla will continue as before: the children go to school, the teachers teach and the parents wait for justice from the court. The application for preliminary legal protection has been submitted to the district court and the proceedings are ongoing in the administrative court. “I have chosen a school for my children. This is the Metsküla school and the children go to Metsküla,” Pähk told Lääne Elu on Thursday.

Pille Kaisel, the headmaster of Metsküla, confirmed that the school work in Metsküla will continue, in addition to giving a math lesson. “It is interesting that they, as officials, know better than the parents what is in the best interests of the children,” said Metsküla school parent, filmmaker Katri Rannastu. According to Rannastu, acting from a position of power and disregarding the wishes of the people of one’s municipality has become the rule rather than the exception in Lääneranna. “Vald communicates with us only through articles, regulations and threats,” said Rannastu.

