The delicate state of health of Paula Duran has been known in recent weeks, this as a result of the tireless struggle of his husband, Sergio Vega, who has made public the disease suffered by the woman who was diagnosed with a few days to live, so one of her last requests is to be able to see her family.

The story has moved an entire country that, out of empathy, has joined the request of the people of Huila. Sergio and Paula have two daughters of 9 and 4 years of age, their happiness extended after receiving their third child, who had to be born in the 34th week of gestation, because his mother she was diagnosed with cancer of the stomach and brain.

After the information received by the medical report, the Colombian’s husband decided to make a video through his Instagram account where he recounted the complex situation for which he requested the humanitarian visa of the family that was in Colombia in order to they could travel to say their last goodbye to Paula, who according to the doctors’ prognosis would have a month to live.

After the video of Sergio’s petition became known in high places in the country, representative Saray Robayo reported on January 17 that after the process was carried out at the Foreign Ministry, the United States Embassy would have called the family of Paula Durán to grant them the humanitarian visa in order to meet again with the woman who is hospitalized in the United States.

Happy on the way to the @USEmbassyBogota with Mrs. Gloria, Paula Durán’s mother, pending the approval of the visa to be able to travel with her husband to reunite with her daughter, in Concord California. I ask that we unite in prayer so that this becomes a reality”, pointed out the representative.

The process to grant the mandatory document for entry to the North American country was carried out in record time, this after the instructions of Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva began the process to grant the humanitarian visa to the family that is currently facing a difficult situation due to Paula Durán’s health.