Once again, the parents of the students of the mega school Cesar Pompeyo Mendoza de Valledupar, located on the main avenue of the Ciudadela 450-year-old neighborhood, protested outside the institution.

It should be remembered that at the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Education announced that the Educational Corporation minute of god The administration of this college was ending and now it would be directed by the Curia.

“In compliance with said decision, we will be handing over the institution on January 3. Once the delivery is complete, neither the physical plant nor the provision of the service provided at the IE Mayor de Valledupar will be under our responsibility.”, says the statement issued by Minuto de Dios.

This decision caused a stir and marches, like the one on January 26, where parents put up flags and posters rejecting the change made by the Mayor’s Office.