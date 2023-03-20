[서울=뉴시스] Channel A entertainment ‘Men’s Life These Days-Groom Class’ Notice 2023.03.20. (Photo = Provided by Channel A ‘Men’s Life These Days – Groom’s Class’) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Jeong Jin-ah = Vocal group ‘SG Wannabe’ Kim Yong-joon revealed his parents’ strong reaction to ‘Jamanchu’, making the studio a sea of ​​laughter.

On the 22nd at 9:10 PM, Channel A’s ‘Men’s Life These Days – Groom’s Class’ (hereafter referred to as ‘Groom’s Class’) 56th episode will feature the second episode of Kim Yong-joon’s ‘Manchu Manchu’ and Kim Jae-joong’s meeting with someone special.

On this day, at the studio, Kim Yong-joon is baptized with questions about the meeting with women’s ice hockey coach Ahn Geun-young, who had previously had a ‘jamanchu’ (pursuing a natural meeting). In particular, when Jang Young-ran, who arranged Kim Yong-joon’s ‘Jamanchu’, asked, “How is your parents’ reaction?” Next, Kim Yong-jun, who also revealed the reactions of SG Wannabe members Lee Seok-hoon and Kim Jin-ho, added, “Fans also said, ‘Don’t get married’ in the past, but now they say it’s time to go.”

On the other hand, when Kim Jaejoong, who joined last week, was asked about his ideal type that day, he revealed, “I put down the appearance a little, but the inside is really important.” Lee Seung-cheol immediately asked, “How about a style like Han Go-eun?” Kim Jae-joong smiled meaningfully and replied, “I’ll tell you later.” Amid the explosion of curiosity about what Jaejoong Kim thinks about Goeun Han, Jaejoong Kim reveals his real daily life of making radish kimchi.

First of all, Kim Jaejoong took out a Chinese cutlery and showed off his professional force, then immediately cut the ingredients and put the seasoning in the eyes, drawing admiration. Lee Seung-cheol, who watched this, stuck out his tongue, saying, “It’s the first time I’ve ever seen an idol making kimchi.” After a while, Jaejoong Kim carefully takes radish kimchi and a lease of handmade flowers and goes to meet someone. In response, Jaejoong Kim said, “He is the one I spent the most time with just the two of us. He eats well when I give him food, so he looks pretty.” Furthermore, while on the phone with that person, Jaejoong Kim said, “I’ll go to (you) where you are”, exuding a sweetness that made everyone’s heart flutter.

