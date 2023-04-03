SANTA ROSA MISIONES (Special Envoy) This is a situation that is repeated in many children in our country where the educational system itself is responsible for delivering adults to society who do not even become functionally illiterate, all because the postponement and repeating children, concerned about stigmatizing children and adolescents, simply ignore the effort and the need to return to the same grade until they pass on their own merit and they are made to advance regardless of whether they are really prepared for what is coming What kind of adults will they be? With a basic school title and they don’t even know the most basic… Mr. Mario Acosta and Mr. Bernardo Martínez, parents of the Basic School 7,453 “Niño Jesús” of the Ka’atygue Settlement in Santa Rosa Misiones, assure that their children who, being already in seventh grade still can’t read, they estimate that children in lower grades would be in the same condition. The institution has approximately 70 students from preschool to eighth grade.

In dialogue with Radio Sanguri FM, both parents pointed out that there is a lot of precariousness in the School, they talked about the problems that the institution is currently going through, where a teacher for health reasons requested permission and that until now the replacement has not been defined.

The school has approximately 70 students, from preschool to eighth grade, the parents indicated that they fought hard for the ninth grade to be enabled, but that they could not achieve it, as a result, there are already more than 30 to 40 young people who do not continue with their corresponding studies.

The Ka’atygue Settlement is 18 years old, with a population of 90 families and is located some 30 kilometers away from the municipality of Santa Rosa Misiones, on which it is dependent.

comment

comment