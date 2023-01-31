Recently, the domestic tourism industry has recovered significantly, especially during the period from the Spring Festival holiday to the present, cities such as Hainan and Yunnan have seen a large influx of tourists.

However, places with a lot of people tend to have some discordant things happen.

On January 31, a netizen took a picture of a man and a child catching seagulls at the Hailong Dam in Kunming, Yunnan, and stuffing them into jars.

In the video, a woman asked the child to grab the wings. After being stopped by tourists, the boy released the seagull.

In this regard, the staff of the Management Committee of Kunming Dianchi Tourist Resort said in an interview,There are friendly reminders in the Haihard Dam and Harbor Park to remind tourists not to catch gulls, and there is a special gull protection squadron.

However, this matter still caused heated discussions among netizens. Everyone was very angry. This kind of behavior is worse than littering and graffiti in scenic spots. If it is not stopped by tourists, it is likely to lead to the death of seagulls.

It should also be noted that although the seagull is a very common bird on the seashore, it is also a protected animal.

According to the data, seagulls were included in the “List of Terrestrial Wild Animals Protected by the State that are Beneficial or of Important Economic and Scientific Research Value” issued by the State Forestry Administration on August 1, 2000, and also included in the “World Conservation Union”. 2009 Red List of Birds.