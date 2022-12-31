the initiative
The initiative comes from an idea of the educator Paola Chadel and the Filo Families Center, they are called “word groups” and are moments and spaces where children and teenagers can meet
GROSS VALERIE
1 minute read
the initiative
The initiative comes from an idea of the educator Paola Chadel and the Filo Families Center, they are called “word groups” and are moments and spaces where children and teenagers can meet
GROSS VALERIE
1 minute read
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More