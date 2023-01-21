In turn, the company rejects the criminal acts that forced its closure. “Parex refuses cualthatiis maniparty usfromn of violencia y of actos offenseivos, al isame what does un llamado for the I respect a los derights fuI asked himles of las personas, worksjworshipers y cowilliandd. The companyina ha actiI’m going their protocolos of withguridad y it is worksjando con as authorities for approach actiearnestly la situacifrom the a through of procky of participacifromn”.

The region is waiting for the operations that can provide the return of activities of this company in Arauca.

Cali: The sanction that young people who desecrated a grave in a cemetery would receive

A group of young people went to the Cali cemetery and desecrated one of the graves. As if that were not enough, they took photos, videos and played with the remains of the bodies. They even dared to kick the skull like a soccer ball.

The aberrational event occurred in the Central Metropolitan Cemetery, located at Carrera 1 in Cali. It was the Commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cali who confirmed the news: “We are making contact with the administrators of the cemetery. There is a private surveillance there and they are responsible for monitoring the establishment; but we have already had judicial police personnel to investigate what happened,” said General Daniel Gualdrón.