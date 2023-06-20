Home » Paris 2024: searches at the headquarters of the organizing committee – Sport
Paris 2024: searches at the headquarters of the organizing committee – Sport

Paris 2024: searches at the headquarters of the organizing committee – Sport

(ANSA) – PARIS, JUNE 20 – A search by the financial brigade of the French police is underway at the headquarters of the organization of the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to RMC Sport. The agents are examining and seizing documents. According to what is learned, they could remain in the headquarters of the organizing committee all day.

