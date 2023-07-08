Paris rejects “exaggerated” UN statements

Hespress out of bounds. Photo: AFP Hespress – AFP Saturday 8 July 2023 – 11:15

France expressed, on Saturday, its “objection” to statements it deemed “exaggerated” and “baseless” by a United Nations panel of experts, which on Friday denounced the “excessive use of force” by law enforcement authorities during the recent riots.

And the French Foreign Ministry confirmed, in a statement, that “any action of racial profiling by security forces is prohibited in France,” stressing that “the fight against scrutiny abuses” related to profiles “intensified.”

