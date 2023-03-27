Home News Paris residents complain about mountains of rubbish in the streets | abbreviations
News

Paris residents complain about mountains of rubbish in the streets | abbreviations

by admin
Paris residents complain about mountains of rubbish in the streets | abbreviations
The Russian “Novosti” agency quoted its correspondent as saying that the streets of the French capital, Paris, are filled with mountains of rubbish that emit an unpleasant smell and prevent residents from passing.

She stated that garbage continues to accumulate in large quantities in all districts of Paris due to the strike that began 22 days ago against the reform of the pension system.

Information from the city’s municipality indicates that about 7,500 tons of waste are currently queuing for removal.

And BFMTV reported, on Monday, March 27, that residents of the 17th arrondissement of the French capital had to resort to a private cleaning company to remove the mountains of rubbish that had accumulated due to the garbage workers’ strike.

And the channel added, quoting a local resident: “Near the building where she lives, mountains of garbage were about two meters high. After two weeks (of the strike), she could not bear it and resorted to a private cleaning company.”

She indicated that cleaning companies in Paris, which had not previously collected household waste, had begun to provide this service. It quoted the head of the cleaning company Dr.Cleaner, Yoad Atlan, as saying: “After watching the events for some time now I thought – when there are still strikes – why don’t we provide this service? Many people are calling us especially since last week, when it was announced extend the strike.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of studying and implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech and the spirit of the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to study and deploy the protection of intangible cultural heritage Chen Anming presided over

You may also like

Giant Easter egg in Naples, dedicated to Troisi...

Reports.. Will the episodes of “The Framework” complete...

Ministry of Defense will review the religious statements...

Manet and Degas, a meeting at the Musée...

[정책발언대] Semiconductor Material Export Restriction Lifting and Future...

the testimony of Luis Gustavo Moreno that muddies...

Israel, Netanyahu suspends justice reform: “We don’t want...

Radi’s funeral postpones decision on the “representative system”

Video about persecution raises questions

EU orders Italy to recover 400 million euro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy