The Russian “Novosti” agency quoted its correspondent as saying that the streets of the French capital, Paris, are filled with mountains of rubbish that emit an unpleasant smell and prevent residents from passing.

She stated that garbage continues to accumulate in large quantities in all districts of Paris due to the strike that began 22 days ago against the reform of the pension system.

Information from the city’s municipality indicates that about 7,500 tons of waste are currently queuing for removal.

And BFMTV reported, on Monday, March 27, that residents of the 17th arrondissement of the French capital had to resort to a private cleaning company to remove the mountains of rubbish that had accumulated due to the garbage workers’ strike.

And the channel added, quoting a local resident: “Near the building where she lives, mountains of garbage were about two meters high. After two weeks (of the strike), she could not bear it and resorted to a private cleaning company.”

She indicated that cleaning companies in Paris, which had not previously collected household waste, had begun to provide this service. It quoted the head of the cleaning company Dr.Cleaner, Yoad Atlan, as saying: “After watching the events for some time now I thought – when there are still strikes – why don’t we provide this service? Many people are calling us especially since last week, when it was announced extend the strike.