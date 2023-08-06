Paris urges Niger rebels to ‘take seriously’ threat of military intervention

From the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs they indicated that they support “firmly and determination” the efforts of ECOWAS to “restore democracy” in the African nation.

France supports “with firmness and determination” the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to neutralize the coup d’état that occurred last week in Niger, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Saturday.

“The future of Niger and the stability of the entire region are at stake,” the statement reads. ECOWAS, an organization of which Niamey is a part, has threatened to use force against the Nigerien military junta if it does not return deposed President Mohammed Bazoum to power within a week; The term expires this Sunday.

“They have to take the threat seriously”

For her part, the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, has suggested that the coup leaders in Niger “would do well to take yourself very seriously the threat of a military intervention by a regional force”.

Colonna noted that the warning “is crediblewhile adding that coups are “unacceptable” and “it is time to put an end to them.”

According to the French minister, the chiefs of staff of the member countries of the West African bloc “have met to prepare” an intervention plan, in case mediation fails. “Several of these countries have robust forces and have indicated that they are willing to intervene if necessary,” he said.

In addition, Colonna expressed his hope that “reason prevails over the coup plotters”, who still have time “to hand over power and listen to the unanimous demands of the nations of the region and the international community.”

Regarding the possibility that Paris contributes aid to a military intervention, the head of French diplomacy indicated that her country “is not in that phase” and such a decision must be made at the regional level.

«We fully supportlike all our partners, the efforts of the countries of the region to restore democracy in Niger,” he stressed.

What about Bazoum?

In addition, Colonna revealed to RFI that France keep in touch with Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held by the rebels. He assured that the deposed president communicates with the outside world. French President Emmanuel Macron “maintains correspondence with him and It’s not the only one“, he expressed.

Earlier, Niger’s ambassador to France, Aichatou Boulama Kané, stated that Bazoum is being held by the military junta “in inhumane conditions” and allegedly has no access to water.

On the morning of July 26, a group of soldiers from the Nigerian Presidential Guard blocked the entrance to the presidential palace, located in the country’s capital, Niamey, and detained the president. Mohamed Bazoum and his family. The next day, the rebels announced the overthrow of the government and the imposition of a curfew throughout the country between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., in addition to the suspension of all institutions.

