Paris was a party: “Hunger is a good discipline, and it teaches a lot”

Rainer Maria Rilke (1875-1926) wrote Letters to a young poet between 1903 and 1906, and were published posthumously in book format in 1929. In transit towards maturity, Rilke addressed a boy who felt the call to write poetry.

Since then, the young people of the world, whose training as poets is still in the making, pay him a cult similar to religious devotion. paris was a partyby Ernest Hemingway (1899-1962), was published posthumously in 1964.

A profane manual, with the intention of writing for an audience of young people – like him in his twenties – who want nothing else in the world than to be writers.

paris was a partywritten by Hemingway already in the twilight of his life, narrates the early memories of what he lived in Paris, together with his first wife Hadley Richardson, between the years 1921 and 1926. From what is narrated in this work I highlight two thematic nuclei: the trade of writer and influences.

There is a trade from the beginning, in the work of a journalist or author of short stories. Indeed, from the first lines he already tells us: «…I took a notebook and a pencil out of my jacket pocket and started to write».

Inspiration always surprised him at work: “The story was writing itself and it was hard for me to keep up with it.” From his experiences, he tends lines of communication with readers who at that time lived more in his imagination than in books, yet to write: «Don’t worry. Until now you have written and will continue to write. All you have to do is write a true sentence. In other words, he suggests that what is put on ‘fiction paper’ should be so well written that it sounds like the truth.

Although he does not mention it, it is notable that Hemingway knew and followed the Kafkaesque aesthetic of writing with the words that the characters would use in real communicative acts, and if the effect is what has been sought, those words “are necessary” for the story to “rings true”.

In the word goldsmith trade, Hemingway shares a key routine with us: «While I was working on something of my own, I found it necessary to read when I finished writing. If you keep thinking about what you write, you lose the thread and the next day there is no way to continue.

Ernest Hemingway’s landing in Paris was experienced as an epiphany. Upon “arriving in that whole new world of literature”, like Don Quixote, he spent clear nights immersed in the marvelous world of the recently translated 19th-century Russian literature: “…For a long time there were only the Russians”.

And how not to highlight the strange and even miraculous case of Dostoyevski, a ‘bad writer’ spoiled by genius and by the gods, «…I don’t quite understand it. How can he write so badly, so unbelievably bad, and make us feel so deeply? There were things that were incredible and should not be believed, but there were some things so true that one changed as he read them. Weakness and folly, malignity and saintliness, the insanity of the game, were there for one to know.”

And of course, the reader Hemingway tells us about Tolstoy, “he is a very good writer,” he tells us; and his masterpiece, epic breath, The war and the peace, is “probably the best novel there is, and one can reread it and reread it.” And the enthusiasm he felt when reading Turgenev, Gogol and Chekhov was no less.

Other influences on Hemingway, in his formation as a writer, were: Joyce, Ulises; D. H. Lawrence, children and lovers; Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby… In an experience, with ‘schizophrenic’ traits, which seems to be the common stigma of great artists, the young Hemingway heard voices: «…the idea that I had of my greatness as a writer is that it was a well-kept secret between my wife and I”. About that, and more, Hemingway tells us in paris was a party“as it was in the early days, when we were very poor and very happy”.

