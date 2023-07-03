Parish car shot at in Cauca

Heavily armed men attacked the vehicle where the deacon from the parish of San Lorenzo de Caldono, Cauca, was traveling. The deacon and his companion were seriously injured.

The events occurred around 2:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 2, when the vehicle was moving near the sector known as La Piscina.

According to preliminary versions, there several hooded men blocked their way and proceeded to carry out the attack.

Deacon Fredy Muñoz and Deiver Bototo, who had just completed a parish mission in Caldono, were shot several times, leaving them seriously injured.

As it was known, the same community helped them and transferred them to a care center in Popayán, where they are under reserved prognosis receiving medical attention.

For their part, those responsible once committed the act, they fled.

On social networks, images of the state in which the parish vehicle was left and the brutality with which it committed the attack were known.

The mayor of Caldono, José Vicente Otero, who rejected what happened, indicated that the van in which the injured were mobilized belongs to the parish priest Javier Humberto Porras Gómez, from the San Lorenzo parish.

“My solidarity and prayers for Father Javier Humberto Porras and his collaborators from the San Lorenzo de Caldono parish. Rejection and total indignation in the face of this new act of violence, which threatens the life, dignity and peaceful harmony of our municipality, “said the local president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

