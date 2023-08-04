Parishes with pending works – breaking latest news

In parishes, participatory budget allocation is concerned.

The budget allocated to the 13 rural parishes of the Loja canton keeps the representatives of parish governments attentive. For this year, which is about to end, there is an amount of USD 1 million 200 thousand destined for the rural sector.

During these last days, through citizen assemblies, they define the amounts that will govern the economic destiny of 2024.

However, in the remainder of the year, there is concern in most towns.

Jimmy Toledo Castillo, president of the GAD San ​​Pedro de Vilcabamba and president of the National Council of Rural Parochial Governments of Ecuador (Conagopare), said that in the case of his parish, like Quinara and Taquil, “we are not included in the budget for 2023. According to the explanation of the Municipal Finance, it is because we have already had work in recent years.

However, “participatory budgets must be worked with the 13 parishes.”

He added that there are some pending and planned works even from previous years. Among them, paving for the urban roads of the parish, which was planned with the 2022 budget.

As for 2023, the construction of the sanitary sewer system in a rural neighborhood is projected, but they are postponed.

At their discretion, they will continue to insist that all parishes be included in the distribution of funds.

Works related to environmental sanitation have priority throughout the rural sector, the leader pointed out.

Lenin Cuenca Mendieta, rural councilor of the Loja canton, explained that, until next December, the GAD Loja has an amount of USD 3,600,000 for public works throughout the canton. Of this item, USD 1 million 200 thousand would be destined for the rural sector.

The mayor acknowledges that there are parishes where there are works pending from 2021 and 2022, even much earlier. “For this reason, it is planned, through a reform, to expand the heading of the budget extended to 2023.”

For 2024, the projection would be USD 27 million for public works (30% of these must be distributed in the 13 rural parishes), that is, a fund of more than USD 7 million, the councilor specified.

He assured that it will be pending that the budget be directed to the 13 parishes, based on what the Ordinance stipulates. (YO).

