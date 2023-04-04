Home News Parishion venerates its patron Saint Ecce Homo
Parishion venerates its patron Saint Ecce Homo

Parishion venerates its patron Saint Ecce Homo

‘Behold the Man’, the one who gave his life for his neighbor, is the Holy Ecce Homo, patron saint of Valledupar, who today is venerated by his faithful, who are reunited with their patron saint.

Starting at 4:00 in the morning, the faithful attend Eucharist in the Immaculate Conception Church and in the Ecce Homo Cathedral. At 4:00 in the afternoon there will be a reunion in the Alfonso López square and at 5:00 pm the solemn procession.


Every year, devotees of Ecce Homo come from all regions of the country to pray, pay promises, bring at his feet the medals known as ‘miracles’ or pass their handkerchiefs over the sacred image and participate in the Eucharist and walk through the streets. of old Valledupar.

