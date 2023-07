This Sunday, July 16, the Day of the Virgen del Carmen was celebrated throughout the department of Cesar and the national territory. The religious ceremonies began early in the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Church, followed by a caravan of cars and six Eucharist throughout the morning. Thousands of devotees participated in the celebrations, receiving blessings and participating in baptisms. The day culminated in a procession that was attended by more than 2,000 parishioners.

