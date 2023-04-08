During the course of yesterday morning, the Catholic faithful participated in the procession of San Sebastián. The religious act began at 9:00 a.m. and toured the main streets of the city.

The faith activities marked the central day of the Greater Week. Yesterday, Good Friday, the different ecclesiastical parishes of the Loja canton developed various events that allowed them to relive the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In the square of San Sebastián with a dramatization, before starting the walk, the traditional Stations of the Cross began, a space for the neighbors to unite.

For several decades the parish priests, with the support of the devotees, have organized the religious event.

The procession began in the Plaza de San Sebastián, they toured the streets Lourdes, 18 de Noviembre, Catacocha and other arteries located around the temple. Songs and prayers accompanied the entire journey.

People of different ages and those who make up the catechumenates, year after year, as a custom, arrive very early at the church to be part of the religious event.

Juan Carlos Ochoa, who lives on Mercadillo street, told Diario Crónica that “he always gets up early with his family to join the Stations of the Cross, which is a tradition on these dates.”

In the procession we also find, accompanied by her children, Mercedes Loján Atariguana, who pointed out that “this year we joined the San Sebastián parish, but on other occasions we also participated in the procession of El Valle.”

In the afternoon, in the church of San Sebastián, there was the celebration of the passion of the Lord and reading of the 7 words.

Activities

The activities continue this Saturday, April 7, with the Easter Vigil, at 7:00 p.m. blessing of the fire and then the Eucharist, an extensive liturgy where 7 readings from the Old and New Testaments are read with the lights off in the temple; There will also be the celebration of baptisms. (YO)

On Sunday, the Eucharist of Resurrection has several times: 06:30, 08:00, 11:00, 17:00 and 19:00.