Catholic parishioners celebrate this day on Palm Sunday, in the Historic Center of San Salvador, in an environment of total security and streets recovered from sales, after the reordering of the capital.

Palm Sunday marks the end of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week, the time in which the passion, crucifixion, death and resurrection of Christ are celebrated.

In order for religious activities to take place with complete peace of mind, the authorities have deployed first response teams in most religious acts so that they can deal with any emergency that arises.

Hundreds of people from different parts of the country came to the heart of the capital to participate in the procession. During the tour through the streets of the Historic Center of San Salvador, the members of the National Civil Police and the Armed Forces verified that the activity will be carried out normally so that the population feels safe.

