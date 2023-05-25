Parisi and Gross, ‘man is wise enough to avoid the end’ – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 24 – “The greatest danger that could lead to human extinction on the planet is war, nuclear war. An option that this year is becoming increasingly possible and which could lead to a complete disaster in the Northern Hemisphere with later difficult consequences in the Southern Hemisphere”. Giorgio Parisi, Nobel Prize winner for physics, is convinced of this when answering a question about the risks for mankind. Parisi spoke during a meeting on the theme “Physics: what remains to be discovered”, with another Nobel Prize winner, the American physicist David Gross, via video link from the United States, organized by SISSA, the International School of advanced advanced studies, of Trieste, and the Abdus Salam Institute for Theoretical Physics from the ICTP.

“I’m basically an optimist – added Gross – what I think is that our species is so wise and intelligent as to be able to avoid the end”. Rather, Gross invited us to “ask ourselves why no other living species have been identified so far? Even Fermi had wondered. Maybe when you reach a certain level of technology, you kill yourself.

I sincerely hope it doesn’t happen”. Gross also hoped that mankind would take better care of the species and the habitat in which it lives: “The Earth doesn’t care about us, the changes introduced by man on our planet are not so significant. To live we need oxygen, a narrow temperature range and we can live in a few places on Earth”. Therefore, “we must take care of this, that this environment is preserved for our species”.

Parisi for his part, rather than by climate change, is concerned by the growing scarcity of resources and by “autonomous lethal weapons systems. It is not ethical for machines to autonomously decide whether a target is military or civilian – he specified – The decision by to kill a human being must be decided by another being, not a machine. There are proposals to make these autonomous lethal weapon systems illegal, as are biological or chemical weapons, but we have not yet reached the point of signing this convention ” . We must “prevent an intelligent autonomous weapons system from killing human beings at will”. (HANDLE).