REANA DEL ROJALE. He left his car in the parking lot of the “Sorelle Ramonda” shop in via Nazionale, in Reana del Rojale, and went shopping. After the shopping, however, the nasty surprise arrived: on the afternoon of Thursday 25 August, between 3 and 4 pm, an Austrian citizen found one of the side windows of his car shattered. The thieves went into action by stealing a mobile phone and a laptop, worth around 2,500 euros, which had been left in plain sight inside the vehicle. The criminals also took away cash for around 300 euros.

The owner reported the theft to the carabinieri of Feletto Umberto.

It is only the latest of the hits landed in the cars in the last few days. In fact, other episodes occurred in Cividale and Nimis. Precisely for this reason the police renew the invitation to pay maximum attention. The first advice is to not leave the vehicle with the keys inserted, even for a few seconds, which could be decisive for the theft. Before leaving the vehicle it is advisable to make sure that the windows are well closed. Never leave bags, purses, backpacks, fanny packs, as well as tablets or computers in plain sight: thieves only need a few seconds to get into action, smash the window and raid.