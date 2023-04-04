Park Dong-won, 2 RBIs in the 7th inning chance with bases loaded

LG Plutco, 5 scoreless innings

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Sujeong Cho = In the 2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League Kiwoom Heroes and LG Twins game held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 4th, LG Park Dong-won, who scored 2 outs in the top of the 7th inning, is hitting 3 RBIs in a timely manner. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Hee-joon = The LG Twins put the brakes on Kiwoom Heroes’ winning streak.

In the 2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League Kiwoom match held at Gocheok Sky Dome on the 4th, LG won 7-1 with concentration on the batting line and Adam Plutko’s good fight.

LG, who lost the opening game against KT Wiz on the 1st, won the next two games. On the other hand, Kiwoom, who finished the opening two games with victory, was unable to continue the upward trend.

The LG lineup showed off their concentration by posting 3 points in the 4th inning and 4 points in the 7th inning.

LG broke the balance in the top of the 4th inning.

At the beginning of the 4th inning, Kim Hyun-soo hit a timely hit at second base with a hit and stolen base by Moon Seong-joo, and LG scored the first point. ahead

LG gave Kiwoom a point as Jung Woo-young, who took the mound at the end of the 6th inning, allowed 1 run. Kiwoom made up for one point with Lee Ji-young hitting a double at the right time in the middle left from the second out and first base.

However, LG broke the momentum of Kiwoom by scoring 4 points in the ensuing attack.

In the top of the 7th inning, LG filled the base with Moon Seong-joo’s double and Austin and Oh Ji-hwan’s bodily balls. Then, Park Dong-won, who entered the plate, gave LG a 5-1 lead with two RBIs and a timely hit.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Jo Soo-jeong = In the 2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League Kiwoom Heroes and LG Twins game held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 4th, LG starting pitcher Adam Plutko is fighting back at the end of the first inning. [email protected]

Follow-up hitters Moon Bo-kyung and Hong Chang-ki hit in a row and LG widened the score to 7-1.

LG took the win as Deok-Joo Ham, Myeong-Geun Park, and Young-Chan Yoo each pitched one inning scoreless.

LG homemaker Park Dong-won, who played for Kiwoom from 2010 until he was traded to the KIA Tigers at the end of April last year, hit a wedge and aimed a dagger at his former team.

Austin (2 hits, 2 points in 4 at-bats), Sung-joo Moon (2 hits, 2 points in 5 at-bats), and Hong Chang-ki (2 hits, 1 RBI in 2 at-bats) added strength to LG’s victory with multi-hits.

LG starter Plutko laid the foundation for the team’s victory with a good pitch with 2 hits, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts and no runs in 5 innings. Plutko, who won 15 wins last year and finished second in most wins, embraced victory in his first appearance of the season.

Kiwoom’s new foreign pitcher Ariel Furado wrote a quality start (less than 3 earned runs in 6 starting innings) with 6 hits, 5 strikeouts and 3 runs in 6 innings, but became a losing pitcher because he did not receive support from other lines.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]