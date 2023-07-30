Park Goon, Han Young and Married for 1 year to buy a house… Business Declaration Why? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

Park Goon, Han Young

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Choi Ji-yoon = Trot singer Park Goon prepared a house for himself after a year of marriage with Han Young.

On SBS TV’s ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams Season 2 – You Are My Destiny’, which airs at 10:10 pm on the 31st, Park confesses that he bought his first house after saving money and said, “I just signed a contract and before paying the balance.” Even for a moment of joy, he reveals his business plan by talking about the unstable future of freelancers. The MCs sympathize with them, saying, “We can do that because we’re both celebrities.” However, Han Young opposes, saying, “(Park) trusts people well, so it’s good to be scammed.”

Comedian Kim Hak-rae and Lim Mi-sook are looking for a couple. The couple operated a Chinese restaurant and paid off 10 billion won in debt. Kim Hak-rae advises, “Business isn’t just about being motivated.” Park expresses his confidence by saying that he worked part-time at a Chinese restaurant for five years. Kim Hak-rae went on a sudden test, and Park-goon took a serious look. Im Mi-suk is satisfied with Park’s sincere appearance, saying, “I can pass it on and retire”, and MC Kim Gura also goes out to say, “I will invest.”

Park Goon takes on the challenge of cooking Chinese food. The head chef, who worked for 20 years at the restaurant of Kim Hak-rae and Lim Mi-sook, will evaluate. After tasting the food, Kim Hak-rae criticizes it, “Why do you do it your way?”

◎Sympathy Press Newsis plain@newsis.com