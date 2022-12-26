After the meeting of 20 December between the trade unions of Filcams Cgil and Fisascat Cisl with the property, letters have been sent in recent days communicating to the employees of the Park Hotel Villa Fiorita in Monastier, including the seven reception and which the collective dismissal procedure had been feared, the transfer to other company branches.

The representatives of the trade unions are therefore satisfied, however, highlighting that the absence of programming for the next season and the industrial relaunch plan casts great uncertainty on the future of the workers employed in the Treviso accommodation facility.

“Certainly the effort to bring back the layoffs has served – they commented Nicole Chirici e Patricia Manca, respectively of Filcams Cgil Treviso and Fisascat Cisl Belluno Treviso -. We have saved the jobs but, to date, clouds of uncertainty lurk over the future of their professionalism and consequently that of Park Hotel Villa Fiorita. From the Chairman of the Board Massimo CalvaniIn fact, we have not received any replies regarding the desire to start a new planning of the Monastier hotel structure. On the other hand, contrary signals came from the workers in the assembly held on the evening before Christmas Eve, and made us fear the worst».

Chierici and Manca close: «We therefore ask the owners to continue the dialogue with the unions and examine the possibility of also stopping the transfer of workers in order to continue to revive and relaunch the Park Hotel Villa Fiorita with a series of industrial plans».