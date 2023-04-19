Home » Park Soo-hong’s wife Kim Da-ye “I made 300 million won using YouTubers”




(Source = YouTube channel ‘Noh Jong-eon Kim Da-ye Real News‘ capture)

Broadcaster Park Soo-hong’s wife, Kim Da-ye, claimed that YouTuber A made over 300 million won by using her husband and herself.

On the 19th, Mr. Kim posted a video titled ‘Tuber Earned Huge Money Using Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye!’

Mr. Kim said, “There are 16 false slander broadcasts using Park Soo-Hong and Kim Da-Ye, and Da-Hong (Cat). The channel itself has 1 million to 3 million views.” It is about KRW 100,000 in profit. Calculated on average, each broadcast generates approximately KRW 4.4 million in advertising revenue. Then, only the advertising revenue generated through us is KRW 70.4 million.”

He also said, “Mr. A’s channel is a channel that receives a lot of ‘Super Chat’, a YouTube live sponsorship function, so the Super Chat profit is enormous.” At the same time, he said, “If you add YouTube view revenue and Super Chat revenue, about 342 million won is Mr. A’s profit.”

Mr. Kim and Attorney Noh said, “YouTubers who make money by destroying a person’s life should disappear.”

Previously, these couples sued Mr. A. Prosecutors indicted Mr. A without detention in October of last year.

