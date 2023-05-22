Park Tae-hwan’s love affair ruined? “I was lucky to get married…” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] ‘Men’s Life These Days – Groom’s Class’ (Photo = Provided by Channel A) 2023.05.22 [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Han Yoo-jin = ‘Groom Class’ Han Go-eun and his wife check the love luck of ‘Groomsmen’.

On the 24th at 9:10 pm on Channel A, ‘Men’s Life-Groom Class’, the story of Han Go-eun and Shin Young-soo, who went to see a jewelry store, is drawn.

On this day, Han Go-eun prepares for a date with her husband at a “jewelry store” where she and her husband try fortune-telling with gemstones. The tarot master asks each of the two to choose a gem they like and place it on the gem chart, based on which they analyze their personality and energy state.

The two then check the compatibility of the ‘8th year’ couple while looking at the tarot. The tarot master who saw the card Han Go-eun drew said, “Go-eun seems to think her husband is the most handsome.” Han Go-eun, embarrassed to find out her true intentions, asks back, “Where did that come from? Isn’t the teacher just talking about it?”

Furthermore, Han Go-eun also considers the love luck of the ‘groomsmen’ as a proxy. First, look at Kim Yong-jun’s love luck, and then ask about Park Tae-hwan. The tarot master, who was looking at Park Tae-hwan’s fortune, sighed and said, “I had luck in marriage…”, creating anxiety. Park Tae-hwan, who was watching this in the studio, also waits with bated breath for the results.

