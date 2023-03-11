Home News Park will be inaugurated in tribute to Poncho Zuleta in Valledupar
Park will be inaugurated in tribute to Poncho Zuleta in Valledupar

The Valledupar Culture Office informed, through its social networks, that the next 28th of April will inaugurate the ‘Poncho Zuleta’ park in the city.

According to the publication, this work is a “recognition to his dynasty, to his songs and his legacy in Vallenato music. The countdown started”.

The inauguration would take place in the “full” Vallenato Festival, which will take place from 26 to 30 April of the year 2023.

The construction of this work began in July 2022. The park will have green areas, a square and also, a representative figure of the artist.

On the other hand, ‘El pulmon de oro’ recently released the song ‘La frunita’ together with comedian Juanda Caribe. The marketing strategy who was behind this production ‘got the whole country talking’.

