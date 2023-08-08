Parkinson’s? You can live with it, says Ján Hefty, who cycles 19,000 kilometers a year

When Ján Hefty was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he was only 38 years old.

Although he used to be an enthusiastic cyclist, in the most difficult period, when the doctors could not yet find the cause of his difficulties, he wrapped the bicycles in plastic and put them in the basement. “I kind of gave up,” he admits.

However, when he was finally given the correct diagnosis and put on medication that began to take effect, he returned to cycling in full. “Of course, even then I was aware that it wouldn’t always be like that. But cycling gave me a speed that I don’t have today without medication and without medical support. For me, it is connected with some kind of euphoric feelings,” he describes in the interview.

Yesterday you came back from a longer bike trip. Where were you?

I wandered a bit between Spišská Nova Vsa, Košice, Poprad and Zvolen.

It sounds so casual, but you wrote on Facebook that you drove 600 km. How long did it take you?

Five days.

Did you go alone?

Yes, I cycled all the way by myself. Some days I only met my wife and daughter in the evening. They already went on the SNP Heroes’ Journey last year, and continued to do so this year. Now they went so far that we could always meet and be together in the evening.

The first night, however, I slept alone at Kojšovská hola and the last with my friends in Šumiac.

Is the bicycle the main means of transport for you now?

It used to be when I was still going to work, shopping, taking my children to kindergarten or school. Now it’s not so much about transportation for me, it’s more about my lifestyle. I will even admit that sometimes I will prefer another type of transport around the city – for example, even now I came by tram. To take a break from the bike.

Last year you cycled 19,000 kilometers. We have enthusiastic cyclists in the editorial office who ride around 5,000 km a year, which is also quite a lot. Please explain to me how this is even possible.

When I was still healthy and went to work normally, I also had the feeling that it was impossible – especially when you have to devote yourself to other areas as well. It is possible to drive about 5 to 6 thousand kilometers, maybe up to 8 thousand with the best effort. So the 19,000 is really quite a lot.

I’m also able to do it thanks to the fact that I have whole days to do it. I can adjust my time accordingly. When it’s nice and I feel at least somewhat cool, I can basically get on my bike and go anytime.

Okay, but the 19,000 already seems like a physically demanding activity even for a completely healthy person. When were you actually diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease?

Seven years ago.

Could you have imagined at the time that even with this diagnosis, in a few years you would be climbing hills in Northern Italy or Andalusia?

Not. I couldn’t even ride a bike until it was figured out what was wrong with me. I was mildly depressed, so I wasn’t in the mood for it, but I couldn’t do it physically either. I didn’t know why then.

