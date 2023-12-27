Parliament demands the closure of “Tik Tok” and the protection of festivals from chaos

*Electronic Science: Samir Zaradi*

The format of the meeting held by the Education, Culture and Communication Committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, December 26, An occasion for male and female representatives to express concern about some phenomena that raise dissatisfaction at the level of the media and cultural scene.

During the discussion of the issue of mechanisms for distributing and evaluating public support allocated to the media, the reality of media enterprise and the prospects for reform, in the presence of Mr. Mehdi Bensaïd, a female parliamentarian from the National Rally of Independents called for the closure of the TikTok application due to the dangers it now poses to children and emerging generations, expressing concern about the destructive content. And the dangerous and trivial ones that do not contribute to shaping the personality of the browsers, declaring that the account holders are eager after the “buzz” and achieving fame and raising the viewership rate, and this is their right, but on the other hand, young people must be protected from empty and purposeless content that destroys values ​​and morals.

She also explained that the child of today is the man of the future and tomorrow who will protect the Moroccan identity and the values ​​of Moroccan society and will defend the major issues of our country. Therefore, according to her, it is necessary to pay attention to these dangers and to inappropriate role models for children who have become identified with content promoters, and who in turn have begun to wish to be YouTubers, TikTokers, and bloggers are as if they were new professions, not to mention the fantastic incomes that are promoted in record time, amounting to millions.

In the same context, she continued to address the Minister of Culture, Youth and Communication, saying that the role of the media is essential in terms of awareness and sensitization, intensifying purposeful cultural programs, and confronting its opposite, which is characterized by emptiness, triviality, and defeat.

For his part, a parliamentarian from the independence team for unity and equality stressed the necessity of reviewing the way festivals are regulated, which are distinguished by their density and number in view of the diversity of its streams that Morocco abounds with. In this context, he called for the necessity of protecting some festivals from the chaos and confusion that ensues, and ensuring the provision of conditions of discipline and strengthening The status of fine art, and respect for the values ​​and feelings of Moroccans.

In connection with the presentation made by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Communication, the data presented was concerned with Decree No. 2.23.1041 specifying the conditions and modalities for benefiting from public support for the sectors of journalism, publishing, printing and distribution, which aims to reduce fragility and strengthen journalistic enterprises by encouraging investment and supporting human resources based on standards. Specific, taking into account the size of the national press enterprise, the value of its investment, and the number of professional journalists working in it.

Among the developments reviewed by Mr. Mehdi Ben Said is the stipulation that the process of disbursing support is subject to a model agreement concluded between the press institutions, printing companies, or distribution companies benefiting from the support on the one hand, and the government authority in charge of communication on the other hand, and the commitment to maintain job positions and employ qualified competencies from In order to develop media activity, increase and improve internal resources, have an investment program with an applicable business plan, enhance investment in modern business management techniques, as well as renew production equipment and develop the information system.