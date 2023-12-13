Home » Parliament launches video for EU presidency, and it is rather amateurish
Parliament launches video for EU presidency, and it is rather amateurish

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) announced last week that our country will hold the European presidency for six months from January 1. But parliaments are also participating, as a new campaign shows.

Under the title ‘Parliamentary dimension’, the House is promoting its temporary European role, but it is as if the promotional budget has already run out. Some members of the House of Representatives act in an amateurishly recorded video, but it is not so clear what their message is. One actor sips a beer, others play ping pong and still others collect logos from social media such as Instagram.

During the presidency, the House, like the Senate and the regional parliaments, plans conferences with parliamentarians from the rest of the European Union. Wondering what impression the promotional campaign will make on them. On X, formerly Twitter, MP Theo Francken of the opposition party N-VA made fun of the video.

