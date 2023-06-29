Parliament passed the last useless laws

Good day,

after yesterday, Ódor’s government can probably underline and count the consequences of the pre-election legislative storm in the parliament, which the state budget will have to pay for. The last regular meeting of the National Council ended in an extraordinary way, and it is not very likely that this set of politicians would still decide to approve any laws.

Even so, there was a real deluge behind it – yesterday’s jewels include another amendment to the law, with which the deputies for Smer would like to administratively control the rise in prices, the unnecessary expansion of early repayment of (today mostly cheap) mortgages and, above all, the amendment to the law on almost dead construction savings, which the deputies OĽaNO ideologically promoted benefits for families in a marriage union.

1. Parliament solved the problem with mortgages, which does not exist, say experts

If President Zuzana Čaputová signs the amendment to the law on housing loans approved yesterday, it will be possible to pay off the mortgage early without charge every month, and it can be up to 30 percent of the principal per year. Currently, it is 20 percent and only once a year. Any amount, even the entire amount, can be repaid when the interest rate is refixed or changed.

What are the pros and cons:

