Home » Parliament passed the last useless laws
News

Parliament passed the last useless laws

by admin
Parliament passed the last useless laws

Good day,

after yesterday, Ódor’s government can probably underline and count the consequences of the pre-election legislative storm in the parliament, which the state budget will have to pay for. The last regular meeting of the National Council ended in an extraordinary way, and it is not very likely that this set of politicians would still decide to approve any laws.

Even so, there was a real deluge behind it – yesterday’s jewels include another amendment to the law, with which the deputies for Smer would like to administratively control the rise in prices, the unnecessary expansion of early repayment of (today mostly cheap) mortgages and, above all, the amendment to the law on almost dead construction savings, which the deputies OĽaNO ideologically promoted benefits for families in a marriage union.

We compiled the economic newsfilter from 1130 words, you can read it in less than 5 minutes. Prepared by Oliver Brunovský.

1. Parliament solved the problem with mortgages, which does not exist, say experts

If President Zuzana Čaputová signs the amendment to the law on housing loans approved yesterday, it will be possible to pay off the mortgage early without charge every month, and it can be up to 30 percent of the principal per year. Currently, it is 20 percent and only once a year. Any amount, even the entire amount, can be repaid when the interest rate is refixed or changed.

What are the pros and cons:

See also  «Highlander with a big heart», all of Igne to greet Siro Bez

You may also like

The heat returns to the “C position”, and...

ROUNDUP: Arrest after rocket attack on Kramatorsk –...

Algiers tops the list! – OujdaCity

Council returns and sinks initiative for Personero contest

GNW-Adhoc: Santhera publishes schedule for reverse stock split

Citizens step forward for victims of ‘third party...

why is it so mysterious?

The Standing Committee of the Kaiping Municipal Party...

Carinthian of the day – Stephanie Hardank: “Being...

A madman, who because of his weakness, drove...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy