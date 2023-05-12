Parliamentarians are considering submitting joint proposals on the regional companies project

Hespress from Rabat

After a meeting that lasted more than five hours, the House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Territorial Communities, Housing and City Policy concluded, on Thursday evening, the detailed discussion of Bill No. 83.21 related to regional multi-service companies, as referred by the House of Advisors; This was in the presence of the Minister of Interior Abdel Wafi Laftit, and the head of the committee, Mohamed Wadmine.

Informed sources revealed to Hespress newspaper that members of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee are studying the possibility of forming a sub-committee that includes representatives of each party and parliamentary group, in order to submit joint amendments regarding the aforementioned draft law.

The same sources confirmed that there was a “near-consensus between the representatives of the majority and the opposition” on points related to the status of workers in these companies, which are included in Article 16 of the draft law, noting that most of the members of the committee agreed on the need to “unify the basic system for the working class in these companies, and achieve justice at the level of privileges.” granted to her.”

Hespress sources add that the date for the next meeting of the Interior, Territory, Housing and City Politics Committee has not yet been decided, in order to submit proposals and amendments to the articles of the draft law.

The bilateral union coordination in the water sector, consisting of the National University for Drinking Water (UMT) and the National Union of Users of the National Office of Electricity and Drinkable Water (CGT), announced the participation in the national strike on May 11 and 12, and the vigil on May 12 in front of the Regional Directorate. Bojdeh, in protest against the “liquidation bill” of the office and in defense of the demanding file for users.