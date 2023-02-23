The serious problem of Route 45, which does not present significant advances with respect to the time it has been under construction, and the need for strategic projects for the south, were some of the points touched on in this important meeting.

By: Daniela Gutierrez

Yesterday the first South Colombian Parliamentary Summit was held in the city of Bogotá to present strategic projects that Pitalito and southern Huila require to be included in the Pluriannual Investment Plan of the National Development Plan.

Senator Carlos Julio González Villa and the representatives to the Chamber Leyla Rincón, Julio César Triana and Víctor Andrés Trujillo and the representative of Putumayo Carlos Ardila participated in this important meeting. Likewise, the mayors of Pitalito Edgar Muñoz Torres, San Agustín Luis Fernando Llanos, Mocoa Jhon Jairo Imbachi, Timaná Marco Adrián Artunduaga, former congressman Julio Enrique Ortiz and journalist Mequisedec Torres.

“Today more than ever it is necessary and evident that the parliamentarians of Huila have to work together regardless of political color. It is the only way for the department to have a clear path, defined projects and the political force to mobilize the national will”, said the mayor of the municipality of Pitalito, Edgar Muñoz Torres, who was one of the conveners of the summit.

The reason

The ‘Casa del Huila’ was the setting in which the leaders of Huila met to put strategic projects on the table that will later be presented to the national government.

In essence, the topic that was touched on was the advances that Route 45 has had “we are concerned about aspects such as, for example, this route was given 3 years for the variants, we see that there is no progress that is compatible with the time that remains to the variant of Campoalegre, Hobo, Gigante and Timaná”, expressed the representative Julio César Triana.

The Arenoso viaducts, in Hobo and Pericongo, in the south of the department, are other aspects that concern those attending the meeting.

What stands out from this meeting is the union with the political class of the neighboring department of Putumayo and what they want to achieve is, in the first instance, to solve what has to do with this route and exclude the possible tolls announced by the Ruta al Sur Concessionaire .

“We are going to present proposals that have to do with the strengthening of public works. Remember that we are talking about a Neiva – Campoalegre dual carriageway and then a third lane from Puerto Seco to Los Altares, it seems to us that there should be more dual carriageways,” said the representative.

Serious affectation

As confirmed by the mayor of Pitalito, Huila is experiencing a serious impact on Route 45 due to the road circumstances in the south west “the national government has set its sights on the south but is unaware of the destruction of the roads from Putumayo , passing through the Huila”.

All of this, the mayor asserted, has increased the accident rate, hinders competitiveness, aggravates the economic situation, threatens tourism and makes connectivity difficult.

“Facts such as the economy of drug trafficking and micro-trafficking must also be addressed as a public health problem, but rather a security problem that has a shared approach with the departments of Cauca and Putumayo,” said the leader.

In this sense, the possibility of creating a regional security council and creating a shared work unit with the region in order to face this great scourge was also raised.

additional projects

In addition to these issues, the bypass project was prioritized for Pitalito, moving forward with the Contador airport, thinking about the first level Hospital in the Valle de Laboyos.

“It is important the will that all the parliamentarians have in making the National Plan ‘Colombia World Power of Life’ have in Huila, but especially in the Colombian Massif its greatest investment emphasis, for this reason the realization of the Summit of the Colombian Massif with emphasis on water as a computer for the territory and where Huila is the first beneficiary,” said Muñoz Torres.

The representative for the department of Huila Víctor Andrés Trujillo said that “the Huilense bench seeks to promote projects that benefit the South Colombian, we are advancing in the South Colombian summit to review the strategic projects of Pitalito and the region that must be included in the National Development Plan and at the same time we support the projects of Route 45, expansion and modernization of the Contador de Pitalito airport, the University of Macizo and all the promotion of coffee and tourism”.

what’s coming

From this meeting came the possibility of meeting with the manager of Route 45 Juan Carlos María Castañeda next Tuesday, February 28 at the ‘Casa del Huila’ where “we will express concerns that have to do with time, progress and of course the installation of possible tolls in Huila”, confirmed Triana. The president of the ANI, delegate of the Minister of Transport, was also invited.

