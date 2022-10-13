Listen to the audio version of the article

Rooms with a view of the center. For the parliamentarians, who dropped from 945 to 600 due to the slimming treatment provided for by the constitutional reform, a different location from the traditional one was taken in the Chamber and Senate classrooms. The nineteenth legislature was born under the banner of the great center. Which, even if it is not yet a political reality, in fact materializes with the centralization of the 400 deputies (instead of the usual 630) and 200 senators (206 considering those “for life”) on the counters of Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama, instead of 315, chosen by the voters.

The wings of the two hemicycles are empty

The reduction in the number of parliamentarians made it necessary to leave the wings of the two chambers empty, opening the way, at least from a visual point of view, to a redefinition of the concept of right and left. All at the center, therefore, at least on the basis of the redistribution of parliamentarians imagined, in redesigning the map of the classrooms, by the presidential council of the senate and the presidential office of the Chamber. In Montecitorio, in addition to the wings, the last row of 82 seats in the highest part of the hemicycle also remains free and not even some of the positions in the first rows at the bottom will be occupied.

We return to the structure of the original project

Basically, the layout of the Hall is very similar to that of the original project, which led to the inauguration of the Chamber in 1918. Palazzo Madama has adopted a similar scheme, where the top row of seats is no longer occupied. The senators therefore occupy the benches from the second row in the upper part of the Chamber, with the result of leaving empty about 60 seats to which another fifteen are added due to the emptying of the two wings on the right and left.

Empty seats can be used if there is a new covid emergency

With this operation 244 stations remain usable, a number greater than the actual pool of senators, but which could prove useful in the event that the pandemic should resume force. For the same reason, the Chamber should also have recourse to the same flexibility. In Montecitorio, however, the stations have been deactivated but not completely eliminated because they must be usable in cases where Parliament meets in common session and, therefore, maximum capacity must be guaranteed.

New electronic display in Montecitorio, not just for voting

A new electronic display was also activated at Montecitorio, placed behind the highest seat reserved for the presidency, which will not only serve for the results of the votes, but will also account for every single document being voted on and, above all, will project the image video of the Member speaking in the Chamber.