The Social Sectors Committee of the House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a bill related to the creation of soil health groups.

The office of the Social Sectors Committee decided to vote, the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, on this project and to decide on the amendments of the parliamentary groups in this regard, in preparation for its approval in a plenary session immediately after the opening of Parliament on the 14th of this April.

Hespress learned that the majority teams submitted joint amendments to the project, while the opposition groups submitted their amendments individually.

Amendments to the opposition teams sought to expand the powers of the territorial health groups and strengthen the acquired rights of employees and employees.

In this regard, the Progress and Socialism Team in the House of Representatives called for ensuring the dedication and promotion of the acquired rights of employees and employees.

The amendments of the same team stipulated that “despite all the provisions to the contrary, the employees and employees of the territorial health groups shall be transferred to the Moroccan Fund for Retirement, and they may continue in the funds to which they paid their contributions, at their request.” The same amendments also called for adherence to reasonable and sufficient deadlines for the issuance of the necessary regulatory texts, especially as it relates to downloading social protection workshops that are subject to specific deadlines, and suggested the issuance of these texts within a maximum period of one year.

On the other hand, the Progress and Socialism team called for bringing in the spatial dimension in the composition of the administrative councils of the territorial health groups and ensuring the representation of the various interests present at the level of the region, as it demanded the representation of the workers of the prefectures and regions or their representatives, representatives of Parliament and representatives of the private sector doctors’ bodies in the region.

According to the same project, a territorial health group will be created in each of the Kingdom’s regions, which is a public institution that enjoys legal personality and financial independence and is subject to the financial control of the state applied to public institutions.

The health group includes all public health institutions under its territorial influence, with the exception of health institutions subject to special legislative or regulatory texts, military hospital institutions, and collective offices for health preservation.

The project also defined the tasks assigned to the territorial health groups within their territorial scope, especially the implementation of the state’s policy in the field of health, with the division of tasks assigned to each group according to six basic areas: the field of offering treatments, the field of public health, the field of treatments, the field of training, and the field of research. expertise, innovation, and managerial field; While the group is run by a board of directors and a general manager.

On the other hand, the draft law included a chapter on group users, and the draft stipulated that “the group’s users consist of: employees who are employed in accordance with the statute of the group’s users, employees and employees who are transferred to the group, and employees of the group, and the group may seek the assistance of experts who are contracted with them.” in order to perform certain tasks within a specified period.

According to this project, the official employees and trainees working in the decentralized departments of the Ministry in charge of Health located within the territorial influence of the group will automatically be transferred to the concerned group. Contracted employees working in university hospital centers and in the decentralized departments of the Ministry in charge of Health will also be automatically transferred to the group.

The project also provided for merging the transferred users into the frameworks of the group according to the statute of its users.

In addition, the draft stipulated that the administrative board of the group would have all the powers and competences necessary to manage the group. He also granted many powers to the group manager, mainly represented in: implementing the decisions of the board of directors, preparing projects to be presented to the board of directors, preparing the group’s annual work plan, the regional health map, the organizational structure, the basic system for users, and the annual report of the group’s activities.

The manager also represents the group before the state, public or private administrations, and before third parties, takes every precautionary measure and represents the group before the judiciary, and files every lawsuit aimed at defending the interests of the group, while notifying the chairman of the board immediately of that.