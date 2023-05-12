Parliamentarians want a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses

The Berlin Tiergarten (Sophia Kembowski/dpa)

This is the aim of a joint motion that the traffic light coalition and the opposition CDU/CSU parliamentary group submitted to the Bundestag in the evening. They are advertising a memorial sculpture with information boards to commemorate the fate of the religious community. During the Nazi era, Jehovah’s Witnesses were massively persecuted because they did not submit to the Nazi terror regime, did not show the Hitler salute and did not send their children to the Hitler Youth. Thousands were kidnapped, imprisoned and tortured, and at least 1,700 members of the religious community lost their lives as a result of the National Socialist dictatorship.

