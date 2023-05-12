Home » Parliamentarians want a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses
News

Parliamentarians want a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses

by admin
Parliamentarians want a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses

The Berlin Tiergarten (Sophia Kembowski/dpa)

This is the aim of a joint motion that the traffic light coalition and the opposition CDU/CSU parliamentary group submitted to the Bundestag in the evening. They are advertising a memorial sculpture with information boards to commemorate the fate of the religious community. During the Nazi era, Jehovah’s Witnesses were massively persecuted because they did not submit to the Nazi terror regime, did not show the Hitler salute and did not send their children to the Hitler Youth. Thousands were kidnapped, imprisoned and tortured, and at least 1,700 members of the religious community lost their lives as a result of the National Socialist dictatorship.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk Kultur on May 12, 2023.

See also  FIFA President Infantino stands with Lukaku: 'No to racism'

You may also like

They will investigate the former president of Acore...

ESC: Insider tip Austria is in the final

Ecuador ends the covid-19 emergency that leaves more...

The MAPP/OEA supports peace processes in neighborhoods of...

CNE has 7 months without publishing the status...

They deny the origin of threatening pamphlets in...

Habeck’s heating law: FDP threatens boycott

IMF or not, Pakistan will not default: Ishaq...

Working mothers in Colombia: the eternal inequality –...

Condolence letter from the Chongqing Municipal Committee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy