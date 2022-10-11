A bag containing jewels worth 400 thousand euros risked ending up in landfills.

The intervention of a patrol from the Parma center station intervened to help a 74-year-old, avoiding the enormous economic damage.

According to what was reconstructed, the woman had found the door of her cellar closed with a padlock not hers and empty.

The lady’s agitation in front of the military was due to the fact that among what was brought there was a bag full of jewels, for a value of about 400 thousand euros, kept in the cellar to avoid the raid of any thieves in the house.

The military reconstructed what happened and ascertained that a moving company had mistakenly cleared the wrong cellar, also loading the bag with all the valuables.

The prompt intervention of the patrol made it possible to recover everything in the body of the van, parked in the courtyard of the company, just before the material was disposed of in landfills.

The jewels were returned to the lady who thanked the Carabinieri.