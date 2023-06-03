Home » Parma, municipal incentives for the purchase of an e-bike — Environment
by admin
The incentives reserved for residents of the Municipality of Parma for thepurchase of a pedal assisted bicycle or one pedal assisted bike with trailer. Currently about 300 have already been purchased but there is still availability for those who wish to use them.

The initiative was funded by Municipality of Parma it’s yes Infomobility with an amount equal to 222,000 euros.

It is foreseen for pedal assisted electric bicycles an incentive equal to 300 eurofor e-bikes equipped with a trailer, the bonus is instead 500 euros, until funds run out and no later than 16 January 2024. Natural persons residing in the Municipality of Parma who will purchase an electric bike, also equipped with a van, can apply. manufacturers or retailers.

To apply for the incentive it’s enough fill in the online request form on the page https://www.infomobility.pr.it/incentivi-ebike/indicating their data, attaching their identity document or self-certification (in the event that the document does not indicate the update of the residence in the Municipality of Parma) and the receipted invoice from the retailer.

The incentive is paid only for the purchase of new vehicles from the factory and purchased with Italian tax documentation. Furthermore, the incentive cannot exceed 50% of the expense incurred for the purchase of the vehicle and is credited by bank transfer to the current account indicated in the request phase.

