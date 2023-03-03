Delivery by April 30, 2023

The Chiesi group – engaged in the development and marketing of innovative therapeutic solutions in the field of respiratory health, rare diseases and specialist treatments – has announced a competition for ideas for the regeneration of the industrial site of the historic headquarters in via Palermoa Parma.

With this competition, the company aims to pursue two objectives:

create an innovative business playground (Center for Open Innovation & Competence), open to its own people, to external communities close to and transversal to the worlds of research and continuous innovation

provide your business branch with one workspace aligned with current notions of inclusion and corporate guidelines.

Participants are therefore asked to think about a hypothetical general layout of the site with a view to foreseeable future permeability to the community.

The projects will have to foresee low environmental impact solutions for the conversion of existing buildings, reconstruction, reuse, demolition; L’use of new materials and solutions aimed at designing the spatial layout of the interiors from an evolutionary point of view, also taking into account the permeability between indoor and outdoor areas.

It will also be necessary to consider theaspect of energy efficiency and the prevention of critical issues related to the climate emergencyin addition, of course, to the economic sustainability of the intervention.

Participants are therefore asked to indicate possibilities, solutions, forms to reflect on the future of the site’s architecture in relation to buildings, external spaces and internal spaces – understood as an ecosystem of natural, functional, technological and sustainable elements – in order to create an environment suitable for promoting interaction between people, planning and training linked to shared skills.

Who is it for?

The competition is aimed at individuals or project teams of up to 9 members with skills related to the following disciplines: healthcare, sustainability, spatial design, workplace, new technologies, Big Data, service design, landscape, humanities.

There are two categories:

PROFESSIONALS : architects, landscape architects, designers, engineers, researchers

: architects, landscape architects, designers, engineers, researchers UNDER 30: graduates or engaged in training courses in architecture, engineering, design, etc.

Required documents

3 A1 boards that illustrate the concept through drawings, renderings, sketches, diagrams, 3D visualization, or anything necessary to illustrate the idea

that illustrate the concept through drawings, renderings, sketches, diagrams, 3D visualization, or anything necessary to illustrate the idea written report in A4 format (max 6,000 characters) in which the concept is described

in A4 format (max 6,000 characters) in which the concept is described An MP4 video job can also be sent as an additional document.

Evaluation criteria

The selection board will select the proposals based on adherence to the following criteria:

INNOVATE TO STAY COHERENT

→ Stimulate a mutual exchange of knowledge and the dissemination of scientific culture

RESTORE TO PRESERVE: THE HERITAGE

→ Regenerate to preserve and update

TAKE CARE TO TREAT

→ invest in resources, technologies, cutting-edge spaces

DARE FOR OPPORTUNITIES

→ Support the functional recombination between different disciplines and skills in compliance with the company’s values

DESIGN TO IMPACT

→ Flexibility, modularity, evolutionary capacity to accommodate the new functions

award

PROFESSIONALS

The 3 best proposals will be awarded a prize of 12,000 euros each

UNDER 30

The 3 best proposals will be awarded a prize of 5,000 euros each

The Commission also reserves the right to select up to a number of 5 Honorable Mentions by Category.

PROFESSIONALS: €2,000 for a single mention

UNDER 30: €1,000 for a single mention

Announcement and documentation

[ restoretoimpact.com ]

