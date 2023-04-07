news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 07 APR – In mid-March after the victory in Colombia, the country where the sixth attempt by the Alpina group to register the ‘Parmesano’ trademark was stopped, the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium announces another success: “the Judge of the High Court of Singapore – he explains in a note – rejected the appeal of Fonterra Brands” controlled by the New Zealand Fonterra Co-operative Group which, “following the registration in the country of the name Parmigiano Reggiano as a Geographical Indication, filed a motion to request that the term ‘Parmesan’ not be considered a translation of the name of the PDO”.



The purpose of the company, argues the Emilian Consortium, was to limit the scope of protection of the Parmigiano Reggiano Geographical Indication in order to market without contestation in Singapore, under the name ‘Parmesan’, a cheese with the ‘Perfect Italiano’ trademark , which adopts the colors of the Italian Tricolor on its packaging although produced in New Zealand and Australia”. Rejecting the appeal, it was instead established that ‘Parmesan’ should be considered a translation of Parmigiano Reggiano and was therefore the thesis accredited by the Consortium according to which the the turnover of the fake ‘Parmesan’ outside the European Union is estimated at 2 billion euros, around 200,000 tons of product, or more than three times the volume of Parmigiano Reggiano exported.



“In Singapore – observes its president, Nicola Bertinelli in a note – the Consortium achieved another important victory in its global fight against the illegitimate use of the term ‘Parmesan’, one year after the one achieved in Ecuador and a few days from the case of Colombia. The decision of the High Court of Singapore represents an important result for the system of Geographical Indications in South-East Asia, as it reiterates the fundamental importance of the link between product, territory and Designation of Origin”. In any case, he concludes, “we are carrying on a battle to build a broader strategy at a global level, which benefits not only the PDO Parmigiano Reggiano, but all Geographical Indications”. (HANDLE).

