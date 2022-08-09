In the war between Russia and Ukraine, as in all conflicts, “disarmament is the only adequate and decisive response to these problems, as the magisterium of the Church maintains. Reread, for example, the encyclical Pacem in terris of Saint John XXIII. This is a general disarmament and subject to effective controls. In this sense, it does not seem correct to ask the attacked person to give up their weapons and not to ask, even before, those who are attacking him ». Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin says this in an interview with Limes. And he continues: “To say that the Pope is pro-Russian is a” simplification “that does not take into account the fact that Pope Francis condemned the Russian aggression of Ukraine from the very first moment, with unequivocal words, has never put aggressor and attacked nor was or appeared equidistant ». And he argues, “I confess that this simplification scares me a little. Is the pope pro-Russian because he calls for peace? The pope is pro-Russian because he condemns the race for rearmament and the use of large sums to purchase new and increasingly powerful weapons, instead of using the resources available to fight hunger and thirst in the world, health, welfare, education, ecological transition? Is the pope pro-Russian because he invites us to reflect on what has led to these disturbing and dangerous developments, recalling that a coexistence based on military alliances and economic interests is a coexistence with feet of clay? Is the pope pro-Russian because he asks to apply the peace scheme instead of perpetuating the war scheme? ”Asks Parolin. “You can’t simplify reality that much! Pope Francis condemned the Russian aggression of Ukraine right from the start, with unequivocal words, he never equated the aggressor and the attacked, nor was he or appeared equidistant. It was, so to speak, “equivocal”, that is, close to those who suffer the harmful consequences of this war, first and foremost the civilian victims, and then the soldiers and their families, including the mothers of many young and very young Russian soldiers who no longer have had news of their children who died during the fighting ». “I therefore consider certain criticisms ungenerous and even a little crude, perhaps linked”, underlines Cardinal Parolin, “to the observation that the pope is not a chaplain of the West”.