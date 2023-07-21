Parookaville 2023 has started – Rhineland – News

With 75,000 visitors on each of the three festival days (July 21-23, 2023), Parookaville has a total attendance of 225,000. According to the organizers, the festival is completely sold out this time, like “every year since it was founded”.

The fans arrive the day before the festival, early Thursday morning: on the main roads around Weeze, there were already traffic jams from 8 a.m. with waiting times of up to an hour. Traffic jams continue to build up on the A57, as well as around the festival site.

Police advise: turn off navigation system

The police advise via Twitter to turn off the navigation system and follow the signs. Hundreds of tents were already set up by noon, says the organizer. In total there is space for 45,000 tents on the site.

International star DJs perform

The festival takes place at a former Royal Air Force military airport, which is part of Weeze Airport. Up to 6,000 people work on the site during the event. A special highlight of the festival is the main stage, which is redesigned every year and only unveiled shortly before the start of the festival.

More than 300 international star DJs and local musicians can be seen on several stages and in live streams. In recent years, these have included Robin Schulz, Felix Jaehn, Armin van Buuren and Tiësto, but also Scooter, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki. The latter are in the line-up again this year.

“Parookaville”, the fictional town

The festival is staged as its own city that comes to life once a year. The visitors are consequently the “Citizens of Parookaville”. The festival is named after the fictitious founding father “Bill Parooka”, who even has a memorial on the site. The festival motto: “May madness, love and pure bliss reign!”

In the “Parooka Church” every year a couple has the chance of a civil marriage with a prominent best man. This year it will be “Evil” Jared Hasselhoff, ex-Bloodhound Gang bassist. Other visitors have the opportunity to be “married” in fake weddings in the church.

Just married

The civil wedding at the Parookaville Festival 2023 was closed on Friday between Alina and Iwo from the Heinsberg district. The two met in the Parookaville Facebook group in 2016.

Festival as an economic factor

Another element of the fictional city is the prison (“Jail”), where visitors can get tattoos in the prison cells. In keeping with the summer temperatures, there is also a 700 square meter pool on the premises. Here it’s like swimming in an open-air pool – the DLRG is on site to ensure the safety of the festival guests.

The Parookaville Festival is one of the largest electronic music festivals in Germany. It is taking place for the seventh time at Weeze Airport. Since 2015, it has developed into an important economic factor for the region. According to the organizer, local craft companies and event technicians will benefit from the festival.

