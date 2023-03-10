One of the most emblematic sites of Jamundí, the Parque de los Cholados, will be completely renovated.

For this reason, the Valley Governorate and the Mayor of this town They will make the temporary transfer of the choladeroswhile the works last.

The departmental government shared with the members of the Jamundí Choladeros Association all the details of what It will be your temporary transfer to the main park of the municipalitywhich will allow the transformation works of the traditional Parque del Cholado to begin.

The Secretary of Housing and Habitat of the Valley, Adriana Gómez, said that “in this meeting the protagonists were the choladeroswe exposed all the conditions that we are propitiating from the Government for its transfer to the main park as defined by the municipal mayor”.

The departmental government responded to the recommendations of the social, architectural and health components, made by the municipal mayor’s office and has the financial resources to transport forty choladeroswhich includes logistics, transportation and the temporary modules where they will be relocated to the main park.

‘Parks for People’

Adriana Gómez indicated that “we want people to understand that the ‘Parks for People’ project not only has a tourism component, but also a very important social issueThere are families here who have told us that they have been working for more than forty years, there are several generations that have raised their families and we truly tell them that it is a park that Jamundí deserves and the Cauca’s Valley”.

The choladeros made a call to the municipal Administration so that expedite the temporary land use permit.

“We make a call because we want the Mayor to agreeBecause the government wants us to leave tomorrow for the main park because they have everything they are going to do with us ready, but in the mayor’s office they don’t face us,” said Ligia Bonilla, a member of the Choladeros Association. from Jamundi.

