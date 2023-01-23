Two people who were enjoying a party held in a building in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood staged a fight in which both were injured with a firearm and a knife.

One of the injured is Carlos Royero Padilla27 years old, shot in the left hand and left leg by his partner, Andrés David Rojas Luna, 23 years old.

“We were at a party with acquaintances or friends and I don’t know what happened that he (Andrés Rojas) suddenly entered the house of the owner of the party and when he came out he drew his weapon. The first shot is done to my chest or face, in short, I put my hand in, and the second is hit in my leg”said Carlos Royero.

In response, Royero with a Bottle spout attacked Andrés David Rojas in the left shoulder and head.

“From there I went to my house and the Police began a pursuit against him (Andrés Rojas) where he was captured with the possession (of a weapon)”Royero added.

The National Police reported that the youths attacked each other for intolerance when they were outside the house located at carrera 22 with calle 27.

However, it would not be the first time that Andrés David Rojas Luna has carried out similar acts. According to what Carlos Royero denounced, on December 8, Rojas also tried to wound him with a firearm for having seen him talking with his sentimental partner.

Andrés Rojas Luna is also remembered because in 2021 he was captured by the authorities. The young man for the time was accused of being part of a criminal gang dedicated to theft in Valledupar.