Part of the structure under construction at the CASD school collapsed

Early this Saturday, part of the roof structure of the construction of the new CASD school in Valledupar, on Simón Bolívar avenue, collapsed while the workers were working. Two were injured, identified as José Montero and Jeison Carreño.

The causes of the incidents are yet to be established by officials of the work in charge of the Government of Cesar.

According to the operational coordinator of the Civil Defense, Marta Ospina, indicated that when they were informed of the incident they arrived at the place and helped the emergency brigade of the work to transfer the wounded.

“We found the injured people who were initially treated by the emergency brigade of the work. There were workers who did not need to be transferred to a care center,” explained Ospina.

He also indicated that it was evident that the workers had the protection elements, however, from the municipal risk management council a conclusion was reached with the operating agencies and with the first response to make some recommendations to isolate the point of collapse and they must present a report and the contingency plan. The rest of the work is still in operation.

The engineering director of the work, Omar Murcarsel, explained that they were in a concrete casting and they presume that there was a failure in the hydraulic jacks that are part of the structure and that is why it collapsed.

“Everything is insured with ARL type 5 and also EPS and pension for each worker. We started an investigation to verify what happened and the failure that occurred has nothing to do with the entire building, in general, it was only a failure in the area of ​​the building under construction,” explained Murcarsel.

In turn, the Secretary of Infrastructure of the Government of Cesar, Esther Mendoza, indicated that they were with the technical team and verified the situation that will be investigated to take the corrective measures and continue with the work.

“A constructive process failed, but mainly we are pending the health of the workers that we know from the doctors that they were only blows,” said the official.

