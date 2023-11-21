Part-time applications from teachers should increasingly be rejected – Ruhr area – News

Compared to the last school year, there are 510 fewer part-time teachers in North Rhine-Westphalia. School Minister Dorothee Feller presented this interim result to the public in mid-October. The pressure on teachers is increasing. A teacher from the Ruhr area reflects this to us. He would like to remain anonymous. He has been working part-time for several years.

Good law requires good preparation

He wants to continue working with a reduced number of hours in the future. Because he has high standards for his teaching. He wants to reach his students with student-activating teaching methods. But he needs time for preparation and follow-up. With a full job, he doesn’t have the time.

Standardized letter announces rejection

That’s why he submitted an application for part-time employment to the Münster district government. But they announced in a standardized letter that they would reject his application. That surprises him. Because his school administration agreed to his request. Not an isolated case, confirms union member and staff councilor Martin Heuer.

“This is a deterrent scenario that is being set up. The pressure situation is getting greater and greater. Fortunately, these colleagues have the right to be accompanied by staff councils and are watching it very closely.” Martin Heuer, staff councilor and union member

Sickness rates could increase

He fears that many will give in to the pressure and no longer submit part-time applications. In return, sick leave could increase. The burden has been so high for years that many people have only been able to do their work part-time. Many teachers reflect this to him in personal conversations.

In fact, about 40% of teachers work part-time. 10% more than in all other professional sectors. Teachers who apply for family reasons or are caring for a relative do not have to worry.

But everyone who submits an application for so-called unconditional part-time employment must be prepared for the district governments to examine the application intensively. According to the Münster district government, official reasons, such as avoiding class cancellations, can lead to it being rejected.

No exact numbers

This balancing of interests takes into account the regional and school type-specific shortage of teachers on the one hand and the personal situation of the teacher on the other. Neither the district governments nor the school ministry wanted to answer how many applications were actually rejected in the Ruhr area this school year.

